Analysts Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.66. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 859,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,428 shares during the period.

MGY opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

