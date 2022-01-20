Analysts Expect Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Lane Capital.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXLC. B. Riley began coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

