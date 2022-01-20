Analysts Expect PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources also reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE PNM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.94. 51,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,198. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PNM Resources by 99,548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

