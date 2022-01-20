Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tricon Residential Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tricon Residential in a report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.93.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$18.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$11.73 and a one year high of C$19.64.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,088.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

