Analysts Set AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target at $13.71

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.87. 37,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,841. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

