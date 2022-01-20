Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) PT at $34.13

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $28.18. 1,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,992 shares of company stock worth $9,552,596. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,275,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

