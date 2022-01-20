Analysts Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $156.69

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.53. 5,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,413. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $129.09. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -167.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.