Analysts Set Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) PT at $650.00

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cheuvreux downgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Geberit alerts:

GBERY stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. Geberit has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.