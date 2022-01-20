Analysts Set Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target at $7.90

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.90.

OCGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OCGN stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 46,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $421,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $110,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 577,038 shares of company stock worth $6,643,538. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after buying an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 86.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 153,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 71,058 shares in the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

