Analyzing Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 8.97% 8.73% 6.20% Shoals Technologies Group 4.14% -78.16% 7.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tower Semiconductor and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Shoals Technologies Group 0 5 8 0 2.62

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.50%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $38.77, suggesting a potential upside of 121.29%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Shoals Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 3.16 $82.30 million $1.18 31.74 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 16.65 $33.77 million N/A N/A

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Shoals Technologies Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

