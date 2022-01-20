Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 2.6%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) was down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 30,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,319,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,442,000 after acquiring an additional 612,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after buying an additional 911,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

