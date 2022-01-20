Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $270.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.65. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $202.32 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

