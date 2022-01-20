Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,955 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Apogee Enterprises worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

APOG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is -91.95%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

