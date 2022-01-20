Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of APO stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 5,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 84,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 82,661 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 214,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 73,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Provides asset management services

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.