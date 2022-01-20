Apollon Limassol (APL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $74,155.00

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00004802 BTC on exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $613,933.46 and $74,155.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00194818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00038286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00409222 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00069049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars.

