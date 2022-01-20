Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,114 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.9% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Apple by 25.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,849,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $544,681,000 after purchasing an additional 791,887 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 36.9% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,052,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 73,376 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 159,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 129,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.23 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.