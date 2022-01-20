Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $109.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

