Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Purchases $50,091.00 in Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $179.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

