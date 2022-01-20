Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 280,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Aptiv worth $290,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $145.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $161.28. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

