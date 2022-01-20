APY.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $14.78 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and approximately $175,847.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.61 or 0.07501392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00064014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,881.86 or 0.99663230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065704 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007921 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,872,382 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

