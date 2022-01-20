Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.54 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312,838 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,505,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Aramark by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Aramark by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,556,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,447,000 after acquiring an additional 228,524 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

