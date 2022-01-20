Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.79 and last traded at $95.79. 8,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 332,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.64.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $995,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.