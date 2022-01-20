Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.61 and last traded at $30.61. 4,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 392,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $702.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

