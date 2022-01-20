Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,873 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 645,082 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,570. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

