Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.06 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.06 ($0.29). 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.30).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.70.

Arden Partners Company Profile (LON:ARDN)

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes and new issues; corporate broking and investor relations; equity sales and trading; equity research; and wealth management services.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Arden Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arden Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.