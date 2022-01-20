argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on argenx from €340.00 ($386.36) to €350.00 ($397.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,820,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in argenx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 983,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in argenx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in argenx by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGX stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.48. The company had a trading volume of 142,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,643. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.98. argenx has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

