Arizona Mining (TSE:AZ) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arizona Mining (TSE:AZ) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.19. Arizona Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.60 and a 1-year high of C$6.20.

Arizona Mining Company Profile

Arizona Mining Inc acquires, explores for, and develops natural mineral resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, manganese manto oxide, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Hermosa property, which includes patented mining claims totaling an area of approximately 535 acres; and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 19,015 acres located to the southeast of Tucson, Arizona.

