Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 12,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $143,416.00.

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

