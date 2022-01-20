Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 12,946 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,008,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $301,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $312.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.38 and its 200 day moving average is $322.58. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

