Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 698,074 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of ViewRay worth $175,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

VRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $749.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

