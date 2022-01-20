Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 7.52% of Veracyte worth $247,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 95.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 166.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 154,052 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VCYT stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.