Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 55,855 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 55,855 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $131,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 76.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.28.

Shares of WING stock opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.70, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.97.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.