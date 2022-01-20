Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 14,605 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $225,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $422.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $459.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.69. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.90.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

