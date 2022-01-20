Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 92,107 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,107 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $202,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL stock opened at $309.52 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.40 and a 200-day moving average of $334.25.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.37.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

