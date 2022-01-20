Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.03% of Lamar Advertising worth $117,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $109.48 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

