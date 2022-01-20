ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €600.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €600.00 ($681.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €740.08 ($841.00).

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.