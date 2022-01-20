ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €720.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) price objective on ASML in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €740.08 ($841.00).

