Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stake Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after buying an additional 245,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $149.92 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a 200-day moving average of $143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

