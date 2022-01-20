Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASTE. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $67.86 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.