Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is $1.17. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS.
Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 35,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,152. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.
In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
