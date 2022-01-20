Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is $1.17. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 35,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,152. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

