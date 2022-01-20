Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to post $60.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the lowest is $60.26 million. Aterian reported sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $244.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 121.17% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATER shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aterian by 327.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aterian by 183.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 488,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aterian stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,844. The firm has a market cap of $170.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. Aterian has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

