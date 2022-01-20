ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Update

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE ATIP opened at $3.73 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATIP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $14,312,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $10,832,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

