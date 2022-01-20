Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.34. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Walter George Powell bought 9,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $91,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer acquired 6,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $49,999.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,063 shares of company stock valued at $274,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,540,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 450,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,508 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

