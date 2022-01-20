Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.43.

NYSE:ATO opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after buying an additional 595,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,589,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

