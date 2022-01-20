Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.16. 25,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.81 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

