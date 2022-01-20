AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 198,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,697,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after buying an additional 128,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after buying an additional 91,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.64 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,540 shares of company stock worth $45,131,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

