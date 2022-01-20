AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,226 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AutoNation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Shares of AN opened at $106.83 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,540 shares of company stock worth $45,131,201. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

