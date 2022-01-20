Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 3501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.55. The company has a market cap of C$29.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

