Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

