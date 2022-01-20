Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$1.40 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TSE:ASM opened at C$1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$114.51 million and a P/E ratio of -12.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

